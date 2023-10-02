Swansea fire: Limitless trampoline firm 'heartbroken'
- Published
Fire crews have been working overnight tackling a blaze at a trampoline park in Swansea.
Five appliances, two ladders and a bowser were sent to Limitless Trampoline Park in Langdon Road in the Maritime Quarter just before 22:00 on Sunday.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said its crews left at 02:30 BST on Monday and no-one was injured.
The firm said it was "heartbroken" and it would contact customers.
"We will be in touch with all future bookings when we can, but please bear with us," it posted on Facebook.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.