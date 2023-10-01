Cardiff Half Marathon: Man runs all 20 races since 2003 launch
Superfit Andrew Roach has run all 20 Cardiff Half Marathons - even though he says he regrets it afterwards.
The athlete has taken part in every one since the race began 20 years ago, in 2003.
He has been running in the races for so long it has just become a habit, he said. This year he was happy to cross the line after about two hours and 10 minutes.
Mr Roach said: "I keep coming back for more. It's just tradition now.
"Every October, the first weekend of October, I have to come and run around the streets of Cardiff and then regret it after."
Mr Roach praised the supporters who line the city's streets, saying: "Coming around Roath Park there were hundreds of people cheering and shouting and there were people giving you high fives.
"You're like, 'I can't walk in front of these people because they're all cheering for me'."
Mr Roach, from Cardiff, admitted he would have liked to have finished the race a little faster.
"It was really warm and that took it out of me for the last couple of miles," he said.
"It's always been nice weather when we have done the half marathon in October, but this year it's just been muggy with it, so it has been really hot.
"But it didn't rain, which was what I was expecting looking at the weather earlier this week, so I can't complain."
Organisers Run 4 Wales dubbed the event, for which 27,500 people signed up, a "bumper edition".
Boss Matt Newman called the atmosphere "brilliant", adding that he was pleased with the turnout.
"Marking our 20th anniversary this year was always going to be special," he said.
The Cardiff half is Wales' largest mass participation event and raises about £3m for charitable causes every year.
Aled Hopkins, from Ystradgynlais, in Powys, was running for Mind and attempted a world record for fastest half marathon in full fencing gear.
He needed to cross the finish line in less than two hours but came in at two hours, 26 minutes and 20 seconds.
The fundraiser was not too downhearted.
He said: "It was a bit hot but a great experience. I'll definitely be back a second time and give it another go."
The event attracted some of the world's best runners and saw Vincent Mutai and Mestawut Fikir clinch glory in the men's and women's races.