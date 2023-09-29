Sex Education: Locations in Wales bring Netflix show to life
Fans of the hit Netflix series Sex Education are already getting stuck into its fourth and final season, which has again made the most out of Wales.
From Penarth Pier to Newport's Cwmcarn Forest to Cardiff's St Fagans Museum - the country has provided the backdrop for some of the series' most iconic filming locations.
Here are just a few of the Welsh places to feature in episodes past and present, which ardent fans may be able to match up with some of the show's most memorable scenes.
The Duke of Beaufort Bridge, Monmouth
This iron bridge is seen for the first time in series four, the Old Tramway Bridge in Tintern having previously been used for the same location.
Grade II-listed, the almost 300 foot structure was constructed in latter half of the 19th century and opened in 1874.
Sex Education's supervising location manager Deon Du Preez attributed the switch to the original bridge being renovated at the time of filming.
Newbridge Memo, Newbridge
Another new addition to the series' fourth and final outing, the long-running Valleys venue was actually first scouted as a possible location late last year.
Bosses had to remain tight-lipped about its inclusion in the show until series four finally began airing earlier this month.
Made up of Grade II and Grade II* listed buildings, its Institute opened in 1908 is a lasting monument to the miners who worked so hard to build it.
Meanwhile, the Memorial Hall - built in 1924 - serves as a memorial to the local servicemen who lost their lives during World War One.
Over a decade's worth of restoration saw it born again as a community arts and entertainment hub in 2014.
St Fagans National Museum of History
This well loved open-air museum in Cardiff is used as the new sixth form college being attended by the show's ex-Moordale High students.
Or, more specifically, it's the museum's coach and orchard car park which provides the backdrop for the college's exterior.
Cwmcarn Forest Drive, Caerphilly county
Aside from being a popular draw for tourists, this forested idyll is used in season four as the stretch leading up to Cavendish College, the new seat of learning for many of the show's teen characters.
Unbelievably only 10-minute drive from Junction 28 of the M4, this wooded retreat has breathtaking scenery and lots of great hiking trails to try.
Penarth seafront, Vale of Glamorgan
A short walk from the seafront, Sex Education's school hall scenes are shot in The Paget Rooms on the town's Victoria Road.
Meanwhile, in nearby in Victoria Square, All Saints Church Hall doubles up for the series' community centre.
Browns Village Stores, Llandogo, Monmouthshire
Once a cornerstone of the local community since 1928, this family shop appeared in the second episode of the show's first series.
Emma Mackey's character Maeve once popped in there and it's also where Adam and Ola worked.
In reality, it closed in 2021 and early this year was facing demolition after plans were revealed to replace it with housing and a new shop.
Other honourable mentions go to:
All the swimming scenes take place at Newport International Sports Village, while the running track used by Otis is at Cwmbran Stadium.
Also, the fairground scenes were shot in Vauxhall Fields on Monmouth's Rockfield Road, while the exterior of Margam Country Park and Castle doubles for the the military academy which Adam attends in series two.
And finally...
Now for sale is one of the show's most famous pieces of real estate.
Featured as the home of lead character Otis and his sex therapist mum Jean, it's a stunning property nestled next to the river near Ross-on-Wye.
And now viewers have got the chance to own it - provided they are flush enough.
That is because it has gone on the market for a whopping £1.5m.