School: One in six secondary pupils regularly absent in Wales
- Published
About one in six secondary school pupils in Wales are persistently absent from school, new figures have shown.
Welsh government data suggests 16.3% of pupils aged 11-15 fell into this category in 2022-23, three times higher than pre-pandemic levels.
For pupils eligible for free school meals, this figure was more than twice as high at 35.7%.
The Welsh government has been asked to comment.
Persistent absence is defined as missing 20% of the most common required sessions.
Overall levels of absence, based on missed half-day sessions, have also doubled.
Pupils in Year 11 showed the biggest increase in absenteeism - those pupils were in their first year of secondary school when schools were closed as part of the first UK-wide lockdown.
There is only a small difference between boys and girls - in 2022-23 girls missed an average of 13% of half-day sessions and boys missed an average of 12%.
It is the first time this data has been published since 2019, as collection was suspended in March 2020.
Data collection for primary schools was also suspended during the pandemic and will next be published in the spring.