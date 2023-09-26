Llanelli drug treatment centre near playground turned down
- Published
Plans to open a drug addiction treatment centre near a playground have been refused.
Hywel Dda health board wanted to move Dyfed Drugs and Alcohol Service to North Dock in Llanelli, but the proposals were turned down by Carmarthenshire Council.
There were cheers from the public gallery when the decision was confirmed.
Council officer, John Thomas, said it was likely the applicant would appeal.
More than 200 people previously objected to the plan, amid claims the area could become dangerous for children if the centre was built.
Councillor Sean Rees said there were health and safety concerns and argued that the proposed site, at Llanelli's Dragon 24 centre, was "the worst location they could have come up with".
The council's planning report had said the application was supported by police, that the service would be mostly appointment only and that there would be CCTV around the building.
Hywel Dda health board had said the centre would "help us build better health outcomes for the people of Llanelli".