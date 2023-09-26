Flintshire: Man dead after BMW found crashed in ditch
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was found dead in a car crashed in a ditch in Flintshire.
North Wales Police received a number of 999 calls at around 06:30 BST on Monday, reporting a white BMW 118 at the side of the westbound A55, prior to junction 36.
Emergency services attended the spot near Broughton but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was identified as 46-year-old Jon Kennedy from the Buckley area.
Sergeant Emlyn Hughes said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Kennedy's family and friends at this difficult time.
"We are urging anybody who may have been travelling along the A55 around the time of the collision, or anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact us."
Anybody with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the force via live web chat or by calling 101, quoting reference number 23000928630.