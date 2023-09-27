North Wales firefighter cuts could put lives at risk - union
Plans to cut the number of fire stations and firefighters in north Wales could put lives at risk, according to a union.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it could reduce cover in some areas to help respond to emergency calls faster in rural locations.
The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said managers need to look how to improve response times without making cuts.
The fire service said it will meet with union leaders to discuss the concerns.
In recent years, the service has had problems having enough staff on call in rural areas, where firefighters often work other jobs.
It now wants to put full-time firefighters on duty during the day in Corwen, Dolgellau and Porthmadog - but managers say this means they will have to save money elsewhere.
It is asking for the views of people in north Wales, by giving three options in a consultation which ends on 30 September.
Options include removing night shifts at stations in Rhyl and Deeside - leaving only on-call staff to respond to 999 calls - or removing one of three fire engines based in Wrexham and cutting 22 firefighters.
A third option includes a combination of those first two as well as closing Abersoch, Beaumaris, Cerrigydrudion, Conwy and Llanberis fire stations.
This would result in the loss of 36 full-time firefighters and 38 on-call firefighters.
Matt Ryan, FBU north Wales secretary said: "Each option in the consultation means a decline in the quality of existing emergency cover somewhere in north Wales.
"All of them mean removing guaranteed 24 hour cover in Deeside and in Rhyl - these are places with heavy industry, technical industry and areas of deprivation.
"At the moment, the fire engine can be out of the doors [and] there in 90 seconds, day or night. Reducing the cover we have in any area could be dangerous and put lives at risk."
Dylan Rees, chair of the North Wales fire authority - which sets the service's budget - said over 1,200 people have responded to the consultation so far.
"We still need more people to have their say," he said.
"When it comes to closing five stations, the public have spoken out very strongly that they are totally against that, and we need to listen to those views.
"What we're seeing so far is that option one is the preferred option from the public - but I need to stress that we're not committed to adopting any one of those three options."
North Wales fire service said it will meet with union leaders to discuss their concerns and any alternative proposals.