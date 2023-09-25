Wales' Jac Morgan has sixth sense says former coach
He's won the heart of every Wales fan after leading his team to a record breaking World Cup win against Australia on the weekend.
Indeed, that 40-6 trouncing of the Wallabies in Lyon saw Jac Morgan cement his meteoric rise into national sporting hero.
Not bad for a 23-year-old only given his debut international cap last year.
But those who've watched him rise through the ranks say they never doubted he was destined for greatness.
Bertie Roberts, manager of Cwmtwrch RFC, the Swansea Valley-based club Morgan played from under-8s to under-16s.
"I've known Jac's father Rhodri since we were both little," he said.
"And because Brynamman - where he and Jac are from - doesn't have a junior team, Rhodri asked me if he could bring his boy down to Cwmtwrch to play.
"So naturally I said: 'No problem' and straight away we could all see Jac's potential."
There Morgan played alongside Tiaan Jones, the grandson of late, great Wales captain, coach and team manager Clive Rowlands.
And it's Rowlands' boots which many predict Morgan is set to fill.
"I suppose it's easy to say with the benefit of hindsight, but at the age of 12 you could already see Jac's technique and ability, how he could just read the game," said Roberts.
"It was like a sixth sense - if the opposition kicked the ball he'd always be under it, every time.
"He just always seemed to know where it would go."
He added that Morgan's total commitment to the sport was always clear.
"Even when he was playing under-16s - some of the other lads might have a beer but Jac would always stay on the water.
"It's like he never wanted to lose that edge, which shows real dedication in someone of that age.
"And it's paid off with 14 caps, six tries and captaincy - it doesn't get much better than that and he's got there through sheer hard work."
He's never forgotten his roots either, added Roberts.
"I turned 55 yesterday and, as I came home from the club after watching the game, Jac texted me to say, 'Penblwydd hapus, Bert'.
"Even with everything he's got going on he still had the time and wherewithal to do that."
A fluent Welsh speaker who went to Ysgol Dyffryn - Morgan then went on to play for Amman United Youth, before spending time in the Scarlets academy and joining Premiership club Aberavon, aged 19.
Jason Hyatt, his coach at the Wizards, was never in any doubt that Morgan would go on to big things.
"When he joined Aberavon we knew straight away he was special," said the 54-year-old.
"We interviewed him and asked what he thought we could offer him - he was without a club at the time having been released by the Scarlets.
"But all he wanted to know was what he could do for us.
"So it's no surprise to see him excelling because he throws himself into everything 100 % - in fact, he ended up being selected for Wales 20s off the back of his performances with us.
"I always had an inkling he would reach the top and he also has the ability to bring out the best in those around him. That's a rare strength for anyone to have."
Morgan would go on to sign for the Scarlets and later the Ospreys, before making his full Wales debut against Scotland in early 2022.
To think then he nearly walked away from his professional rugby dream entirely a few years ago when he found himself in a quandary over whether to ditch sport to continue his mechanical engineering apprenticeship.
Summing up having to negotiate that particular career crossroads at a recent post-match press conference, Morgan simply said, "I think I made the right decision."
And there are certainly plenty out there who concur with that, especially if the abundance of love for the player on social media is anything to go by.
One fan on X - the online platform formerly known as Twitter - wrote: "It's ridiculous how good Jac Morgan is... What a man."
Another added, "I've gotta say, Jac Morgan's steady transformation into the greatest player in the history of the world has been a true honour to witness."
Others simply posted a photo of Morgan bloodied, but unbowed, from one clash with the opposing Aussie side, along with adoring epithets such as: "Absolutely sensational" and "What a powerhouse".