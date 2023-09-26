Swansea: Murder charge after Singleton Hospital car fire
A man has been charged with murder after a married couple were burned in a car fire.
Emergency services were called to the grounds of Singleton Hospital on Sketty Lane, Swansea, at about 08:20 BST on Friday morning.
Helen Clarke, 77, was taken to Morriston Hospital with significant burns and a head injury and died on Sunday evening.
Her husband was also taken to hospital but was in stable condition.
David Clarke, 80, has been charged with her murder and appeared at Swansea Magistrates' Court on Monday morning.
He was remanded into custody before a hearing at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday.
Ms Clarke's family, who are being supported by specialist officers, said: "Our families are trying to come to terms with the tragic passing of a mother, grandmother, and friend in uncharacteristic circumstances.
"We request that we are given the privacy to deal with this tragedy as a family."
Det Ch Insp Paul Raikes of South Wales Police said the force was investigating and asked anyone with information about the incident, involving a black Honda Jazz, to contact them.