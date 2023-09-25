Welshpool: Woman walking dogs died in suspected cow attack - inquest
A woman was found dead at the bottom of a slope after being injured while walking through a cattle field, an inquest opening has heard.
Lorna Milward, 59, suffered multiple injuries in the suspected cow attack.
Pontypridd Coroner's Court heard Ms Milward had been walking her four dogs in countryside near Guilsfield, Welshpool, Powys, on the evening of 1 September.
Police said the bridleway led through a field where about 40 cows were present.
Coroner's officer Lynne Carroll said: "A female had been walking four dogs in a field on a bridleway with cows in the field.
"It is unknown how it occurred but the female received multiple injuries from the cows and was located deceased down a slope away from the bridleway."
The hearing was told Ms Milward, of Meifod, Welshpool, was identified by a police officer using her passport.
Ms Carroll said a post mortem examination gave the provisional cause of death as "multiple traumatic injuries".
Assistant Coroner Andrew Morse said: "On the basis of information provided it's necessary to open an inquest into this matter.
"I say at this stage to express my condolences to the family and friends of Ms Milward."
The inquest was adjourned to a date to be fixed.
Dyfed-Powys Police previously said Lorna's family had been informed and the Health and Safety Executive were notified.
A HSE spokesperson added: "We are aware of this incident and making enquiries".