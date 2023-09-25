Storm Agnes: Met Office issues wind warning for Wales
Ferries have been cancelled due to strong winds and forecasters warn injuries are possible as Wales braces for Storm Agnes.
A Met Office yellow wind warning began at 12:00 BST on Wednesday and is in place until 07:00 on Thursday.
Forecasters said parts of north-west Wales may see gusts of up to 75 mph (120 km/h) in coastal and hilly areas.
Storm Agnes is the first named storm of the autumn and winter season.
Irish Ferries has cancelled its 11:10, 17:15 and 20:15 services from Holyhead to Dublin due to "adverse weather conditions".
Several flood alerts from Natural Resources Wales are in place across the coastline of west and north Wales.
Gusts of 45 to 55 mph (72 to 88 km/h) are expected widely inland and 50 to 60 mph (80 to 96 km/h) over hills and around coasts, the forecaster added.
The Met Office has warned of flying debris and said there was a also a slight chance of power cuts.
The wind may also cause train, flight and ferry cancellations, while some roads and bridges could close.
The warning covers all of Wales, as well as Northern Ireland, Scotland and large parts of northern and western England.
