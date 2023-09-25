Wales weather: Met Office issues warning of strong winds
Published
Strong winds could cause travel disruption and damage to buildings across Wales, forecasters have warned.
The Met Office issued a yellow warning of wind from 10:00 BST on Wednesday until 07:00 on Thursday.
Strong winds are expected to move northeast through Wednesday with gusts of 80mph (129km/h) possible on exposed coastal areas and headlands.
Gusts of 50mph to 60mph (80km/h to 97km/h) are likely in inland areas, the forecaster added.
The Met Office warned of flying debris and said there was a also a slight chance of power cuts.
The wind may also cause train, flight and ferry cancellations, while some roads and bridges could close.
The warning covers all of Wales.