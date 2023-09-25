Wales weather: Met Office issues warning of strong winds

Met office map showing wind warning areaMet Office
The Met Office warned strong winds could be disruptive

Strong winds could cause travel disruption and damage to buildings across Wales, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning of wind from 10:00 BST on Wednesday until 07:00 on Thursday.

Strong winds are expected to move northeast through Wednesday with gusts of 80mph (129km/h) possible on exposed coastal areas and headlands.

Gusts of 50mph to 60mph (80km/h to 97km/h) are likely in inland areas, the forecaster added.

The Met Office warned of flying debris and said there was a also a slight chance of power cuts.

The wind may also cause train, flight and ferry cancellations, while some roads and bridges could close.

The warning covers all of Wales.

