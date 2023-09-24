Rugby World Cup: Wales fans' joy after Australia rout
- Published
Ecstatic Wales fans watched in joy and disbelief as their team swept aside Australia.
The remarkable demolition of the Wallabies means Wales seal their place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.
Fans were searching for superlatives to describe the enormity of the 40-6 win over the two-time World Cup champions.
Some - and we probably should whisper it if head coach Warren Gatland is listening - were even talking about winning the whole tournament.
One fan leaving the ground, Steffan, called the performance "outstanding".
"Fair play, we got it... I think we're the fittest team in the competition, and we're gonna win it!" he said.
Another fan, Nicholas, described it as "amazing". "We came out here in high hopes, and we destroyed them," he said.
"Incredible," was the adjective of choice for Einion Davies, who has travelled to Lyon from Llangollen, Denbighshire.
"We started the first half a bit nervous, but second half we were comfortable all the way," he said.
"I can't quite believe that performance after the Fiji and Portugal games. But we know we can do it now - looking forward to the next round."
Fan Erin called herself "so proud to be Welsh" after the result.
"I was here just to enjoy the atmosphere - France at the World Cup - unreal.
"And then to get that score, amazing. I knew Wales was gonna win, but by that much, unbelievable," she said.
Gareth, from Chepstow, Monmouthshire, who was at the game with Erin, said: "Australia were poor, but that doesn't happen to Wales very often.
"Christ, we had a good time in the stadium!"
Hats off as well to Colin, from Bridgend, who told me before kick-off: "I'm very nervous, very worried, but I think we'll do it.
"It's going to be 40-0!"
Well, he wasn't absolutely right... but we'll give him the inaugural RWC award for turning optimism into scarcely believable near-truth.
After the final whistle blew and the fans applauded the players to the rafters, Wales' followers poured onto the streets of this city which is considered the capital of French cuisine.
Some no doubt celebrated with a bite to eat, and a drink... or several.
Following this feast for the eyes, their appetite for more rugby like this will be insatiable.