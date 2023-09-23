Independent Wales: 10,000 join Bangor march, say organisers
- Published
Organisers of a march calling for an independent Wales say more than 10,000 people have joined their latest parade.
Saturday's event in Bangor, Gwynedd, was the sixth "March for Independence", and staged by the groups YesCymru and All Under One Banner Cymru.
Organisers said the attendance showed demand was increasing.
Speakers included Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth, who said an idea once "ridiculed... is now a prominent part of our national political discourse".
Thousands also gathered at a similar parade in Swansea in May.
Geraint Thomas, a director of Yes Cymru, said they had expected between about 6,000 - 8,000 to attend.
"To see so many people here in Bangor is great," he said. "It shows the power of the message and the tremendous increase in support for independence that is currently taking place.
"Our aim here today is to spread the message further and to try to show people what is possible for us as a nation."
Marcher Angharad Gwyn said: "It's very convenient to have this parade in Bangor because I live near Caernarfon.
"It's nice that these events are moving around the country and coming to places like Bangor.
"I've been to similar marches in Cardiff and other places before and it's important to continue to keep doing them to keep the momentum going."
Llio Roberts, who was also on the march, said: "I think it's extremely important that we're here today. It's an opportunity to share our message to this area and to the rest of the country."
Another supporter, Ioan Bryn, said he was pleased to see the parade in his home city.
"It's great to see friends and family and to be able to spread the message to people who haven't heard of an independent Wales and what that might mean," he said.