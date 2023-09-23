Bird dies after pupils use it as football, says charity
A gull has died after being used "as a football" by college pupils, a wild bird charity has claimed.
The bird, named Thomas, was given medicine and pain relief by the charity before later dying.
Foundation For Feathered Friends said it happened at Llandrillo College in Rhos on Sea, Conwy county.
The college said it was investigating the incident, which it described as "dreadful, deeply upsetting and unacceptable".
The charity said the incident was witnessed by one its volunteers, who is also a pupil at the college, on 11 September.
She reported a "group of youths using Thomas as a football of sorts passing him between each other", said the charity.
After attempting to intervene the volunteer reported that one of the group threw the bird to the ground and "landed heavily on his side".
Foundation For Feathered Friends said Thomas initially seemed unhurt but later died of suspected internal injuries.
"Thomas's rescuer took him to Rhos beach and set him free on the waves so he could return to 'Gulhalla' to take his place with the other gulls who no longer occupy this space," said the charity on social media.
"It was not the release we hoped for. We have spoken and written to Llandrillo College to ask if we can work together to prevent such a thing from happening again."
In a statement on social media, Llandrillo College said: "We are extremely upset that college learners have behaved in this way and we will take disciplinary action against any learner involved".
A spokesperson for Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, which runs the college, said: "We thank the Foundation for Feathered Friends for bringing to our attention the dreadful, deeply upsetting and unacceptable incident at our Llandrillo Campus.
"We are undertaking an investigation and would ask any learner with information about the incident to contact the college.
"We do not condone or support animal cruelty and any learner involved in this type of activity will be disciplined and reported to the police."