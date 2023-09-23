Swansea: Arrests as girls, 11, hurt in Mayhill bike crash
- Published
Two 11-year-old girls have been seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and an electric scooter.
It happened on Friday at about 15:50 BST at the junction of Waun Wen Road and Tegid Road in Mayhill, Swansea.
Two men, aged 18 and 24, have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The two girls were both taken to hospital, and South Wales Police said there will be "great concern" locally, but asked people "not to speculate".
A pink electric scooter has been seized as part of the investigation and the location of the motorcycle, believed to be a Husqvana, is unknown.
Ch Insp Jonathan Fairhurst of South Wales Police, said: "Our thoughts are with the families of the two girls who are seriously injured in hospital.
"We understand there will be a great deal of concern within the community and extensive inquiries are being carried out to establish the exact circumstances of the collision.
"We respectfully ask people not to speculate at this time."
The force has appealed for with anyone with information relating to the incident, or the missing motorbike, to get in touch.