Glynneath: Max Boyce statue unveiled in his home town
Hundreds of people have lined the streets of a Welsh town for the unveiling of a statue of Max Boyce.
A lifelike bronze statue of the Hymns and Arias singer has been erected on Glynneath's high street in celebration of his work and contribution to Welsh culture.
The statue was designed by local artist Rubin Eynon using 3D scanners.
It faces Glynneath RFC, for which Max Boyce is the president.
A lifelong Glynneath fan, Mr Boyce, who turned 80 this week, said the area was very special to him.
"I'm feeling quite nervous to be honest with you," he said ahead of the unveiling which took place on Saturday afternoon.
"Although I've done big concerts for 50 years this feels very different. I feel very humble and very grateful but generally nervous.
"I still can't quite believe it. I'm a mixture of humility and pride and can't believe they think I'm worthy of such a thing.
"The Glynneath people are very precious to me as are all the valleys. It's representative of all of south Wales really.
"I never intended to be an entertainer. It just evolved and I'm so grateful. It's such an honour."
A tribute band called Boycezone played his songs outside Glynneath RFC, and local school children sang Sosban fach.
Peter Stephens, Patricia Stephens and Jayne Stephens from Ystradfellte watched the procession.
Patricia said: "We're proud of the fact that we can celebrate with everybody.
"He's a great person and he's a great accolade for Glynneath and Wales.
"It's about time Wales gave him something back."
Former Wales player Sir Gareth Edwards said: "I just want to celebrate the unveiling of the statue. He's so worthy.
"Knowing what this part of the world means to Max, knowing how much it means to him is wonderful. He treasures this town.
"I'm just delighted to be able to share in the celebration of what will be a wonderful day, and show some recognition for the man who was worn Glynneath on his heart for his whole life."
"He's brought humour and fact into the rugby game. He's showed Welsh culture to the world. Working underground is a hard business, I'm from a mining community and Max seems to capture that perfectly with his words.
"You can't give him enough credit for how he's presented Welsh culture to the world. He's a fantastic entertainer. I like to think of him as a professor because he's educating us and makes us understand how difficult the upbringing has been for so many people in these mining villages."