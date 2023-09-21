Bwcabus service in mid and west Wales to close over funds
A bus service is being axed because of a lack of funds 14 years after it started.
The Fflecsi Bwcabus scheme is set to end on 31 October, despite new vehicles being bought for it in July.
Carmarthenshire council said there had been optimism it would carry on and that this would be a "surprising and significant blow" for passengers.
It had been funded by the Welsh government since a rural development programme grant ended in June.
But the Welsh government has now confirmed it will not fund the service either, which covers rural areas of Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.
Discussions had taken place over 18 months between the Welsh government, Transport for Wales, and Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion councils.
Ceredigion council's highways member Keith Henson said: "We are unfortunately seeing a loss or reduction of service because the investment simply isn't there."
Carmarthenshire council's transport member, Edward Thomas, was left "sad and disappointed" by the loss of the service.
"The rural nature of the areas served with a low population density means that there isn't the critical mass of people wanting to travel at the same time," he said.
Pembrokeshire council's residents' services member, Rhys Sinnett, worried about how rural north-east Pembrokeshire would be affected.
"We will... look at what workable solutions there may be," he said.
The Welsh government said: "Despite promises that Wales would not be a penny worse off after Brexit, the UK government has failed to replace funding for rural transport schemes previously supported by EU.
"Unfortunately, we are therefore unable to continue supporting the Bwcabus service."
A spokesman said it was working with Transport for Wales, local authorities and Community Transport Association Cymru to find a solution.