Ifan Phillips: 'I knew my rugby career was over after crash'
- Published
Ifan Phillips had dreams of following his father by playing rugby for Wales, but on the first Sunday in December 2021 everything changed.
He was 25 when he had a leg amputated after a crash involving two motorbikes.
Before the accident, he was a regular starter for the Swansea-based Ospreys and had been training with the Wales squad that summer.
Now he has opened up on his injury and the impact on his life in a documentary with Welsh language TV channel S4C.
"I was really enjoying my rugby at the time," he said. "It's something I look back on as a really enjoyable time," he said.
"I wanted to follow my dad's footsteps and get a cap for Wales. Unfortunately it wasn't to be".
His father is former Neath and Wales hooker Kevin Phillips, and rugby has been a huge part of the family's life.
"I remember running around the garden with my brother and sister thinking I was Shane Williams at the time - it was definitely a dream of mine to put on that red jersey one day".
Reflecting on the day of the accident, Ifan described it as a "tough one to look back on".
"I just remember waking up in the morning, opening the blinds and thinking it's a perfect day to go out on the bike," he said.
He called his best friend Josh and that's what they did.
'My life got flipped on its head'
"I remember passing the Swansea.com Stadium thinking I'll be training there tomorrow, but unfortunately coming off that roundabout my life got flipped on its head."
He was taken to hospital for surgery.
"I remember going into theatre and I knew that my rugby career was over and done with. My leg was on the other side of the road, so I knew there was no hope in re-attaching that leg."
Ifan recalls waking up and seeing his mum and dad walk in.
"That was the first time I started welling up and emotions were pretty high. There was so much thoughts and emotions going through my head.
"I remember thinking that I just wanted them to leave because I felt I had completely let them down."
"They had put so much effort into helping me follow my dreams."
But it was the support of his family, friends and rugby community that helped Ifan "see the light and the end of the tunnel".
"In the first two months or so, I was in so much pain but I had so much support off my family and friends - they have managed to pull me through when I've been low. I can't believe it's been nearly two years. It's all down to them"
"I remember Josh coming to me when I was in the hospital bed saying I've managed to set up a JustGiving page and saying we've raised a lot of money," he said.
"At first I didn't know what to make of it - I didn't want to feel like a charity, but at the end of the day if he hadn't set it up I wouldn't be here right now with a prosthetic leg".
Ifan is now looking toward the future. He explores the idea of becoming a para-athlete in the documentary and regularly does rugby commentary with S4C, but he said he found this frustrating at first.
"I wanted to be on the pitch, I wanted to be playing. But as time has gone on I've been able to accept where I am."
He is grateful to S4C for allowing him to keep in contact with rugby through broadcasting, and said that without the prosthetic leg that would not be possible.
"It's allowed me to travel the world," he said.
He was part of the Wales under-20s World Cup commentary team in South Africa and has also been analysing Ospreys games.
He said while filming the S4C documentary has been a rollercoaster, it has given him purpose.
"After losing my leg I wanted to give back, if anybody is going though anything similar to what I've been through, I want them to watch it and think there's light at the end of the tunnel.
"There have been ups and downs but I'm glad I decided to do it."
Y Cam Nesaf is on S4C on Thursday 28 September, at 21:00 BST