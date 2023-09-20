Cardiff assault: Family tribute after Luke Higgins dies
- Published
A man has died after being attacked in Cardiff last week.
South Wales Police was called to a report of serious assault on the city's Hansen Street at about 04:30 BST on 14 September.
Luke Higgins, of Tyndall Street, was critically injured and taken to the University Hospital of Wales, where he died two days later.
His family paid tribute to the 40-year-old, calling him a "much-loved father, brother and uncle".
"We are devastated by the loss of Luke who was a father of four and one of nine siblings," they said in a statement.
Prior to Mr Higgins' death, a 43-year-old from Cardiff was charged with causing grievous bodily harm and appeared in court over the weekend.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on 16 October.
In light of Mr Higgins' death, South Wales Police is now liaising with the Crown Prosecution Service.