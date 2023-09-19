Gender equality charity Chwarae Teg to close due to funding
The gender equality charity Chwarae Teg is to announce it is closing down.
Sources have told BBC Wales it has been hit hard because of the loss of EU funds after Brexit, and that efforts to save it have not been successful.
The organisation was founded in 1992 and, since 2019, it has published an annual report tracking progress towards gender equality in Wales.
The announcement is expected on Wednesday morning.
In February, the charity said Wales was decades away from achieving equality - it said despite a slight increase for women since 2019, the pay gap remains at 11.3%.
Chwarae Teg's website said it has "been working to ensure that women in Wales can enter the workplace, develop their skills and build rewarding careers".
It also said it aimed to create "a fairer Wales" where women were able to prosper and be influential at all levels of the "economy, society and public life", while empowering them to "achieve their potential, regardless of their background, social status, or geographic location".