Cancer: Wales NHS treatment targets still not being met
- Published
Targets for starting cancer treatment in Wales are still not being met, two years after they were introduced.
Just over half of patients are beginning treatment within 62 days of cancer being first suspected - the target of 75% has never been met.
NHS Wales starts the clock when cancer is first suspected, not from the first specialist referral, as in England.
July figures 56.5% of people - just over 1,000 - started treatment within 62 days of cancer being suspected.
This is an improvement on June, but the proportion has been consistently below the target since it was introduced in July 2021.
No health board has ever met the 75% target.
The Welsh government said treatment had increased against the 62-day target, but accepted "there is still more to do in this area, despite the fact that 14,074 people were informed in one month that they did not have cancer".
Cancer and the impact of Covid
Recent analysis by the Welsh Cancer Intelligence and Surveillance Unit found thousands fewer cases were diagnosed at the height of the pandemic than the average before.
It found:
- There were 3,089 fewer cases of all cancers diagnosed between April and December 2020 during the worst period of Covid compared to the pre-pandemic average
- New detected cases of all cancers fell by 14.2% to 17,461 cases in 2020 compared to 20,340 in 2019
- Numbers of prostate cancer samples were 19.5% lower in 2022 than 2019 - but fell by a third during 2020
- Breast cancer samples were 5.2% higher in 2022 than 2019 and bowel cancer samples were up 2.8% while lung cancer was down 4.8%
Meanwhile, overall hospital waiting lists were back to their highest levels on record, with about 757,400 patient pathways - to account for some individuals waiting for more than one treatment - which the Welsh government called "disappointing".
It added: "Over the last 12 months waiting lists in Wales have only increased by 1.9% compared to 10.7% in England.
"Health boards are working hard to tackle the longest waits and the most urgent cases are always seen first."