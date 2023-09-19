Petition against Wales 20mph speed limit breaks records
- Published
A petition opposing the new 20mph default speed limit in Wales has had a record-breaking number of signatures.
With more than 149,000 signatures by Tuesday morning, the petition asks the Welsh government to "rescind and remove the disastrous 20mph law".
It comes after Wales became the first country in the UK to make the speed limit in built-up areas 20mph.
The Senedd Petitions Committee will now consider it for debate as it is well over the 10,000 signature threshold.
Welsh ministers said a 20mph (32km/h) limit will reduce deaths and noise and encourage people to walk or cycle but it has caused controversy with some drivers.
The news was welcomed by some, including Gareth Parry, whose brother Keith was killed in 1994 after being hit by a car travelling at 30mph.
However, opposing politicians have declared the change a "war on motorists".
A Welsh government-commissioned consultation found more were against the speed limit than in support of it.
One of the Labour-led government's own documents said longer journeys could cause a "substantial" economic disadvantage.
The petition, which was started by Mark Barker on 13 September, has broken the highest number of signatures for a petition in Wales.
The previous record, a petition to allow supermarkets to sell "non-essential" items during lockdown, reached 67,940 signatures.
Analysis by David Deans, BBC Wales political reporter
It's really unusual to get a petition that's anywhere near as as big as this.
The last one that got close was during the pandemic, and is less than half the size of the 20mph petition to date.
The Senedd uses petitions as a way of giving people a voice and it can show the depth of feeling about an issue.
As well as a debate, the Senedd's Petitions Committee can hold an inquiry if it chooses.
But although petitions can put the minister under pressure they do not have to do much about them, legally.
The petition is due to run until March and could just carry on until then.
But the committee might now have a chat with the petitioner to see what they want to do, and whether they would like to close it so the Senedd can hold another debate sooner - although there have already been two recently.
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, Counsel General Mick Antoniw - who provides the Welsh government with legal advice - said debating the speed limit would be a matter for the Senedd Petitions Committee.
"It's the Senedd that chooses what that debate will be, and if it takes place," said Pontypridd MS Mr Antoniw.
"We've just introduced changes, we would need to allow them to bed in. I'm confident they will be workable and people will accept them.
"I think a lot of people are concerned, I think there is a degree of confusion. I think it will take time for significant culture change to bed in."
Will I be fined if I break the 20mph limit?
The new 20mph limit has come into force for all restricted roads, which are defined as ones with lampposts placed not more than 200 yards (about 180m) apart.
If you are pulled over doing more than 20mph in a built-up area in Wales you could, in theory, fined a minimum £100 and get three penalty points.
But police say the response will be proportionate and reasonable while drivers get used to the change as the focus for the first 12 months will be on education - as officers have a level of discretion.
GoSafe is made up of Wales' police forces, councils and the Welsh government, and applies the guidelines for road fines.
It said while the public gets used to the change in the limit, it will only start to prosecute at 26mph in a 20mph zone.