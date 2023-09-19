Petition against new 20mph speed limits breaks records
A petition opposing the new 20mph default speed limit in Wales has had a record-breaking number of signatures.
With more than 149,000 signatures on Tuesday morning, the petition asks the Welsh government to "rescind and remove the disastrous 20mph law".
It comes after Wales became the first country in the UK to make speed limits in built-up areas 20mph.
At well over the 10,000 signature threshold, the Petitions Committee will now consider it for debate.
Welsh ministers said a 20mph (32km/h) limit would reduce deaths and noise and encourage people to walk or cycle but it has caused controversy with some drivers.
The news was welcomed by some, including Gareth Parry, whose brother Keith was killed in 1994 after being hit by a car travelling at 30mph.
However, opposing politicians have declared the change a "war on motorists".
A Welsh government-commissioned consultation found more were against the speed limit than in support of it.
One of the Labour-led government's own documents said longer journeys could cause a "substantial" economic disadvantage.
The petition, which was started by Mark Barker on 13 September, has broken the record number of signatures for a petition in Wales.
The previous record, a petition to allow supermarkets to sell "non-essential" items during lockdown, reached 67,940 signatures.
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, Pontypridd MS Mick Antoniw said debating the speed limit would be a matter for the Senedd Petitions Committee.
"It's the Senedd that chooses what that debate will be, and if it takes place," he said.
"We've just introduced changes, we would need to allow them to bed in. I'm confident they will be workable and people will accept them.
"I think a lot of people are concerned, I think there is a degree of confusion. I think it will take time for significant culture change to bed in."
The new 20mph limit has come into force for all restricted roads, which are defined as ones with lampposts placed not more than 200 yards (about 180m) apart.
If you are pulled over doing more than 20mph in a built-up area in Wales you could, in theory, fined a minimum £100 and get three penalty points.
But police say the response will be proportionate and reasonable while drivers get used to the change as the focus for the first 12 months will be on education - as officers have a level of discretion.