Bedwas Infant School: Samurai sword and air rifle found
An infant school went into lockdown after a samurai sword and air rifle were discovered in the grounds.
Firearms officers attended and the weapons seized after the site was searched.
Gwent Police said they were called to Bedwas Infant School at about 10:00 BST on 15 September.
Det Ch Insp Mike Preston said the Caerphilly county school was locked down to keep the children and staff safe from "any potential harm".
"Both items were seized by officers and there is no ongoing threat to anyone currently at the school," he added.
The force said the sword was in a sheath.
"We will be looking into how these two items of concern made their way onto the school grounds," Det Ch Insp Preston said.
A school spokesman confirmed "suspicious items" were discovered in the grounds.
"No pupils or staff were in any danger at any time," they said.