Kinmel Bay: Charges after five people attacked by dog
Two men have been charged after five people were attacked by a dog.
On Friday a man was taken to hospital with injuries to his arm after he and four others were bitten.
Thomas Loftus, 28, has been charged with affray, actual bodily harm, an assault charge and owning or possessing a dog dangerously out of control.
Ian Loftus, 58, has been charged with affray, actual bodily harm and owning or possessing a dog dangerously out of control.
It happened during a "disturbance" at Palins Holiday Park, Kinmel Bay, Conwy county, on Friday at about 22:00 BST.
Police said: "The suspects were subsequently arrested following an investigation led by North Wales Police CID.
"The dog was seized from a residential address and remains in appropriate kennels where its welfare is being managed."
Previously the force's Det Sgt Jon Rich said the dog was not believed to be a Bully XL.
The men have been remanded to appear before Llandudno Magistrates' Court.