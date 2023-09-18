Caldicot teachers to strike after assaults from pupils
- Published
Teachers at a Monmouthshire comprehensive will walk out this week following concerns over some pupils' "violent and abusive" behaviour.
Staff at Caldicot School say they do not feel safe working there and were balloted about strike action in July.
The NASUWT union said its members at the school will strike on 21 and 28 September and a further four days of strikes are planned during October.
Monmouthshire council said it would keep trying to find a resolution.
A statement from NASUWT said that it had been "in negotiations with the secondary school since 2019 in a bid to resolve ongoing concerns about its management".
However it added that these talks "have failed to make sufficient progress in addressing adverse management practices affecting the health, safety and welfare of its members and the pupils in their care".
It also accused the school of "failing to provide appropriate support to staff in dealing with violent and abusive behaviour".
NASUWT general secretary Patrick Roach said: "Teachers cannot teach and pupils cannot learn in an environment where there is disruption and violence.
"Poor pupil behaviour cannot be explained away by attributing it to a teacher's ability to plan and deliver lessons appropriately - something which parents and the public accept.
"Despite clear assurances to the contrary, Caldicot School has failed in their most basic commitment to support teachers (in doing their job).
"Monmouthshire Council cannot ignore its responsibilities and obligations towards its employees or to the pupils in their care," he added.
In the July strike ballot 85% of NASUWT members voted to support strike action while 92% voted to support action short of strike, which includes the refusal to teach pupils deemed as posing a risk to staff.
Teachers 'will not tolerate' threats
"By choosing to strike, our members are sending a clear message that they will not tolerate threats to the health, safety and well-being of themselves or their pupils," said Dr Roach.
"Nor will they accept management's attempts at intimidation when attempting to stand up for their rights at work."
Earlier this year NEU Cymru - the other main teaching union - also confirmed it had held an "indicative strike ballot" which could also lead to its members walking out during the autumn term.
A Monmouthshire County Council spokesman said: "We are disappointed that NASUWT has taken the decision to go ahead with its first indicative day of industrial action at Caldicot School and recognise that this action, so close to the start of term, will cause concerns for parents and learners.
"We have been working closely with both the school leadership and NASUWT to help them resolve the school based issues that have led to this decision.
"We will continue this work and to advocate for a swift resolution on behalf of all of the school's learners."