Heavy rain and flooding likely across Wales, Met Office warns

Yellow weather warning (Tues/Weds 19 and 20 Oct)Met Office
The warning is in place from Tuesday morning to Wednesday afternoon

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office due to heavy rain that will affect most of Wales.

The warning comes into force from 06:00 BST on Tuesday until 18:00 Wednesday and also covers north-west England.

The forecaster has said up to 50-100mm (2-4in) of rainfall is likely to accumulate widely, with as much as 150-200mm (6-8in) in some locations.

It has added that flooding is likely and could also affect roads, transport services and cause power cuts.

