Betsi Cadwaladr: Ysbyty Gwynedd hospital staffing too low - coroner
A coroner has voiced concern about low hospital staffing levels after a patient waited over 17 hours to be taken to the anaesthetic room.
It was 10 hours before James Jones was seen by a doctor and a further four hours for a scan to be performed after arriving at Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor.
But he had a cardiac arrest and died while awaiting explorative surgery.
The north west Wales assistant coroner said she was concerned about similar delays in future.
"Staffing levels are too low to ensure that patients are safely cared for," said Sarah Riley.
Now she has issued a Prevention of Future Deaths report to the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.
The reports are written when coroners believe action should be taken by an organisation such as a health board to avert deaths happening again.
An inquest heard that Mr Jones was taken to hospital on 27 June 2021, after more than four days of stomach and chest pains.
He arrived at Ysbyty Gwynedd's emergency department at 21:33 BST and was observed by staff throughout the night before being seen by a doctor at 6:18.
At 7:43 X-rays showed a possible bowel obstruction and it was decided he should undergo explorative surgery.
Mr Jones was taken to the anaesthetic room at 15.20, having waited a total of 17 and a half hours. The consultant colorectal surgeon told the inquest that although the delay did not contribute to the outcome he agreed that the continuing failure to render care in a timely manner could lead to missed opportunities which might prove fatal.
The coroner recorded a conclusion of natural causes, the medical cause of death being cardiac arrest due to bowel ischaemia and artery occlusion.
The coroner said she was concerned about continued pressures with the emergency department at Ysbyty Gwynedd, resulting in doctors not having the capacity to review category two patients within the 10-minute target time and possible missed opportunities.
"Although the delays did not cause or contribute to death in this case, I am concerned that if there are similar delays in similar life-threatening situations in future, deaths will occur," Ms Riley said.
The health board has until 2 November to respond to the report.