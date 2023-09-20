Flood warnings as weather leaves hundreds without power
- Published
More than 500 properties have been hit by power cuts as a band of heavy rain is causing flood warnings.
A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office due to heavy rain until 18:00 BST on Wednesday and also covers north-west England.
The forecaster said up to 50-100mm (2-4in) of rainfall is likely, with as much as 150-200mm (6-8in) in some locations.
The National Grid said 518 properties were without power.
A high voltage fault led to power cuts affected including 353 homes and businesses in Carmarthen.
Natural Resources Wales had seven flood warnings in place affecting Swansea, Carmarthenshire and Powys.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.