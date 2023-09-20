Flood warnings as weather leaves hundreds without power
More than 500 properties have been hit by power cuts as a band of heavy rain is causing flood warnings.
A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office due to heavy rain until 18:00 BST on Wednesday and also covers north-west England.
The forecaster said up to 50-100mm (2-4in) of rainfall is likely, with as much as 150-200mm (6-8in) in some locations.
The National Grid said 518 properties were without power.
A high voltage fault led to power cuts affected including 353 homes and businesses in Carmarthen.
A small number of power cuts were also reported in Ceredigion.
Natural Resources Wales had nine flood warnings in place affecting Swansea, Carmarthenshire and Powys.
