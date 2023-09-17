Rugby World Cup: Honeymoon at tournament for Welsh-English couple
As honeymoon destinations go, France's Côte d'Azur on the sunny Mediterranean sounds like a blissful getaway.
Rugby-mad newlyweds Clare Ervine, 36, and Paddy Ervine, 33, are soaking in the Rugby World Cup atmosphere of Nice over lounging poolside.
But Englishman Paddy got himself in Clare's bad books by secretly buying a Portugal shirt to wear for the match against her beloved Wales.
"It might be the shortest marriage in history," said Clare.
With Nice hosting several games in the space of a week - starting with Wales' 28-8 win over Portugal on Saturday, followed by England v Japan, and Scotland v Tonga - it is the perfect honeymoon for the couple.
"We're here for 10 days, and seven of those days are based around rugby," said Clare, a therapeutic radiographer who is originally from Port Talbot.
"We're going to Monaco for the day, we'll have a beach day, but it's what we wanted really - we're happy to sit and watch the matches in the pub or in the stadium.
"It's kind of nice that it's so different, but still very 'us'."
She is less impressed, however, with her husband's cheeky stunt.
"In my defence, all I said was that I'd buy a shirt for the Wales game," said Paddy.
"Clare made an assumption that it would be a Wales shirt, and when the Portugal shirt turned up, I'm suddenly in trouble."
Clare added: "To be honest, considering I'm wearing his Japan shirt to the England game, I kind of expected he'd wear the Portugal shirt.
"But still, I'm his new wife, he should have stuck by the rules."
The couple, who now live in Liphook, Hampshire, met online in 2020 and immediately bonded over rugby, spending their first date in a pub watching the Six Nations.
Despite Covid restrictions putting a temporary stop to meeting over a pint, their romance continued to blossom.
"We did those pub quizzes that people were doing during lockdown for a while, and luckily Clare was legally obliged not to meet anyone else, so I was in with a shot," Paddy smiled.
"I proposed in the Maldives on holiday, and here we are."
'We both love rugby'
With the couple married two weeks ago, a trip to rugby's showcase tournament was perfectly timed.
"It's kind of a de facto honeymoon because we booked these tickets two years ago before we were even engaged," says Clare.
"We both love rugby so much, so we're really looking forward to 10 days of what we've bonded over."
Neither Clare nor Paddy appear to have mellowed in marriage yet, however - at least as far as rugby is concerned - with both bullish about their team's chances in the World Cup.
"Obviously Wales are going to win, 100%, there's no doubt about it," insisted Clare.
Paddy admitted he was more "doom and gloom" about England's chances until their impressive 14-man opening victory over Argentina.
"Now, guaranteed world champions, four more years - Borthwick forever," he declared.
Their relationship may be tested sooner than expected, however - with a potential Wales v England quarter final clash if one wins their group and the other finishes second.
"I try not to think about that," admitted Paddy.
Clare adds: "As I said, it could be the shortest marriage ever."