Bridgend: Woman in critical condition after being hit by car
- Published
A woman is in a critical condition after being hit by a car while crossing the road.
South Wales Police said the 59-year-old was hit by a white Citroen C1 at the junction of Boulevard de Villenave d'Ornon and Brewery Lane in Bridgend at about 17:30 BST on Friday.
The woman was taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
The force has appealed for witnesses and said the driver was helping officers with their inquiries.
