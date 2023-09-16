Kinmel Bay: Five bitten by dog at holiday park, police say
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he and four others were bitten by a dog.
North Wales Police said it happened during a "disturbance" at Palins Holiday Park, Kinmel Bay, Conwy county, on Friday at about 22:00 BST.
Two men, aged 58 and 28, have been arrested and the dog has been seized.
Det Sgt Jon Rich said the dog is not believed to be a bully XL and the force was in the process of confirming its exact breed.
The condition of the man in hospital is not known. Police said the four other people suffered minor injuries.
