Man found dead with 60kg gym bar on neck - inquest

Ruthin coroner's courtGoogle
The coroner's court in Ruthin heard Carl Hughes' neighbour went to check on him after realising he had not picked up his newspaper

A weightlifter died when a bar he was lifting fell on his neck, an inquest heard on Monday.

Carl Hughes, 61, was found on 9 September in his flat in Rhos Road, Rhos-on-Sea, by a neighbour who checked on him after he did not collect his newspaper.

He was lying on a bench in his bedroom with a bar weighing 60kg on his neck.

A pathologist gave a provisional cause of death as asphyxia secondary to compression of the neck by a bar.

John Gittins, senior coroner for North Wales East and Central, adjourned the inquest to a date to be fixed.

