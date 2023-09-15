Tata Steel: Port Talbot steelworks given £500m by UK government
Port Talbot's steelworks will be given up to £500m by the UK government in a bid to keep the plant open and produce steel in a greener way.
Tata steel will add £700m of its own as it invests in cutting emissions. It has asked ministers to provide a bigger chunk of the cost.
But the package is likely to mean as many as 3,000 job losses at Port Talbot.
The site in south Wales is home to Britain's biggest steelworks.
