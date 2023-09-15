Tata Steel: Port Talbot steelworks given £500m by UK government
- Published
Port Talbot's steelworks will be given up to £500m by the UK government in a bid to keep the plant open and produce steel in a greener way.
Tata steel will add £700m of its own as it invests in cutting emissions. It has asked ministers to provide a bigger chunk of the cost.
But the package could mean as many as 3,000 job losses across the UK.
The site in south Wales is home to Britain's biggest steelworks.
The steelworks features two blast furnaces working around the clock to produce steel used in everything from tin cans to submarines.
But the site is also one of the UK's largest polluters.
The UK government has agreed to fund the installation of new electric arc furnaces for steelmaking.
The £1.25 billion furnaces are expected to be up and running within three years of getting regulatory and planning approvals, Tata Steel is expected to announce.
The company is expected to warn there will be a "transition period including potential deep restructuring" at the plant.
The UK government said the deal "has the potential to safeguard over 5,000 jobs across the UK".
Unions have previously said the move to the new less labour-intensive furnaces could lead to thousands of job losses.
The UK government said the transition is expected to reduce the UK's entire business and industry carbon emissions by 7%, Wales's overall emissions by 22% and the Port Talbot site's emissions by 85%.
It said the plan to replace existing coal-powered blast furnaces at the site would "reduce the UK's entire carbon emissions by around 1.5%."
Analysis - Gareth Lewis, BBC Wales political editor
The future of the giant steelworks at Port Talbot has been right at the top of the Welsh government's list of concerns.
But it is the UK government which needed to make funding decisions.
That decision has now come, but with that clarity comes yet more uncertainty, especially for thousands of workers.
The area's MP and MS are unhappy at a lack of consultation with unions and think Tata's de-carbonisation plans are too narrow, which only widens the impact on jobs.
The pressure on both UK and Welsh governments to make a success of both the Celtic Freeport and Floating Offshore Wind - two alternative forms of employment - now grows.
For years there have been question marks hanging over the UK's biggest steelworks. Even with an answer today, there are still many more questions demanding answers of their own.
Stephen Kinnock, Labour MP for Aberavon, said the investment to decarbonise was long overdue, but that he was concerned that ministers did not "adequately consult steel unions".
"At the heart of this failure is the narrow focus on electric arc furnace (EAF) technology, which will not only result in more job losses than necessary, but which simply cannot produce the qualities and grades of steel needed to meet the full spectrum of Tata's customer base," he said.
Kemi Badenoch, business and trade secretary for the UK government said: "This is an historic package of support from the UK government and will not only protect skilled jobs in Wales but also grow the UK economy, boost growth and help ensure a successful UK steel industry."
Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Tata group chairman, described the agreement as "a defining moment for the future of the steel industry".
"The proposed investment will preserve significant employment and presents a great opportunity for the development of a green technology-based industrial ecosystem in south Wales. We look forward to working with our stakeholders on these proposals in a responsible manner."
Unions hit out at the announcement, saying it was a "devastating blow".
Unite described the plans as a "disgrace", with general secretary Sharon Graham saying: "These plans are disgraceful, short-sighted and lack ambition."
Paul Nowak, TUC general secretary said: "This is a devastating blow for workers at Port Talbot."
The Welsh government said: "This is a very worrying time for the whole community and it is essential Tata now has a meaningful consultation with employees and their trades unions about these proposals.
"While today's announcement contains significant investment for the longer term, it is inevitable that Tata employees, and their families, are focused on the impact it will have on jobs in Port Talbot and Tata's downstream facilities."