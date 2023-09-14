Llanelli: Two men charged after 26-year-old found dead
- Published
Two men have been charged after the death of a "much-loved brother and partner" and "devoted son".
Ashley Sasero, 26, was found by emergency services in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Maestir area of Llanelli, Carmarthenshire.
James Alan Smith, 35, from Llanelli has been charged with his murder, Dyfed Powys Police said on Thursday.
Stephen George Morgan, 36, also from Llanelli, has been charged with assisting an offender.
Both will appear at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.
A 38-year-old man also arrested in connection with the murder has been released on bail, police said.
Mr Sasero's family said in a tribute earlier this week that he was a "beautiful precious boy who would light up a room".
"Tragically taken away from us, Ashley will be greatly missed," they said.
They described him as the "much-loved brother of Emily, Rosie, Zach, Liam and partner of Jade" and "devoted son of Claire and Wayne".