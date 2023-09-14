Rugby World Cup: Rio Dyer's ex-coaches on youngster who impressed
Former coaches of Rio Dyer say the Wales winger was "fantastic to watch" from a very young age, and stood out for his speed.
Dyer, 23, started playing rugby at Risca RFC aged seven, staying with the club for four years.
Now part of Wales' Rugby World Cup squad, he will be making his first start against Portugal on Saturday.
"It's a proud, very, very proud moment for me", former junior coach at Risca RFC Nigel Penny said.
On a hot evening in early September at the club outside Newport, pre-season training for the under-16s, under-11s and under-8s is underway.
Parents are watching from the side lines, as are Nigel, and fellow ex-coach Chris Murphy.
This time 16 years ago, they had no idea that they would be coaching a future Wales international, or that he would end up on a world cup squad.
Nigel, 60, recalled "this tiny little boy who was climbing all over my shoulders and being a right royal pain".
Chris, 53, agreed Rio was a "bit of a character, bit of a nuisance, not a troublemaker, but just very lively"
First founded by quarrymen in 1875, Risca FC has been a pipeline of talent including former Wales captain Ryan Jones.
Rio Dyer followed in the footsteps of many to Dragons RFC's academy, and made his debut for the side in 2018.
The speedster from Rogerstone was the club's top try scorer last season, and as of June 2023 has 14 tries in 45 appearances for his home region.
A former Wales 7s player and under-20s international, Dyer scored on his debut for Wales last autumn against new Zealand .
Both Nigel and Chris coached Rio from when he was about seven years old, for four years, alongside their own sons, in a squad of between 10 and 15 boys.
From the moment he stepped on the pitch, Rio's speed stood out.
"We tried to work on his basic skills then, with his handling and passing which has improved over time, cause at the time it was a bit of a struggle for him," Chris said.
"But once we got the ball into his hands there wasn't any boys who could catch him.
"Somebody would try to tackle him, there'd be a little shimmy of the hips, and there'd be no turning and catching him because he was just running the tries in.
"He was fantastic to watch, even as a youngster."
Like other boys, a young Rio Dyer sometimes had to stand on the side lines for a time out, and occasionally would even forget his boots for practice.
Luckily, his family were always on hand to help, and Nigel said they are "bursting with pride".
"He's a family-oriented boy, Rio, and he spends a lot of time with his friends as well," he added.
When the pair heard he had made the squad, they were chuffed and said there were plenty of texts flying around.
"When you see one of the local boys going through to Dragons and international rugby and especially ones you've coached and been involved with it's a proud little moment to be fair," Chris said.
What do Risca RFC players think of Rio Dyer?
Current under-16s players said his legacy made them proud to wear the Risca RFC shirt.
Outside flanker Isaac Blackler, 15, said "it's a good feeling to know we've had a few boys playing for Wales now who've been in our squad, who've been our team, wearing the same shirt as us."
Rhys Williams, 15, the side's full-back agreed it was "inspirational".
"I think it sets a good standard for what we should aim for," he said.
Fly half Tegwyn Mahoney, 15, said his team were feeling confident of Wales' chances in the world cup.
"Obviously a young side but coming in, I reckon we've got a lot of young talent so it's the biggest stage for them to shine," he said.
Twelve of Risca RFC's committee members have travelled to France to watch the World Cup.
Although former member Colin Wilks, 60, couldn't go, he'll be watching the games in the rugby club.
He said: "International players: you don't just pick them off the shelf.
"Fair play to Chris and Nige as Rio's coaches, his first coaches, they're probably a small cog in the wheel of that process but a very important cog.
"It's a feather in the cap of the club that we've produced another international player, and that's what we're all about is just development and kids enjoying themselves.
"To see what's around at the minute and to see it continuing, absolutely great."
Former coaches Nigel and Chris had one last message for their protégé.
"Just do your best and keep hold of the ball," Chris said.
"He never did stay to the rules when he played with us and he doesn't stay to the rules when he plays with Wales, so do your own thing Rio," Nigel said.