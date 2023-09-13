Depression support group fears for future over funding
- Published
A support group for people with depression says its future is in jeopardy because of funding.
Shadows, based in Garnant, Carmarthenshire, helps people in the Amman and Gwendraeth valleys.
It said about 1,600 people use its facilities, including crisis support and group therapies.
It received its most recent funds from a GP cluster within Hywel Dda health board, which said it had directed the group to other funding options.
It comes after the health board warned there was a risk it would "overspend by £145.4m" unless it found £32.5m in savings.
Shadows said its funding came to an end on September 5 and that it was now facing an uncertain future.
The group was set up in 2017 by Louise Craik, who saw the need for the service because members of her family had experienced depression.
She said she understood that budgets were tight, but that losing the funding would "leave people wondering where to go now".
"People can walk in here and be seen straight away. Where else will they get that?" she said.
Shadows is funded by a group of GPs who are part of the Amman and Gwendraeth GP cluster, with money from Hywel Dda University Health Board.
The cluster decides how to allocate its money to improve the health needs of its local community.
Supporters of the group said they were devastated by the news.
'I am unrecognisable now'
Cari Jones, who volunteers with Shadows after it helped her with her own mental health, said: "I wasn't sure what I was looking for when I came here first. For 25 years I had been looking for some sort of answer, I just needed to be listened to and help me believe in myself."
She said she had sought help in the past, including counselling through doctors and retreats, but "nothing compared to what Shadows gave me".
"Before coming to the group I never felt completely safe because I knew that the help I had would be a limited amount of sessions, six or eight and then you're gone, which is not what people need.
"It opens up wounds when you're talking, and then you're left to deal with the aftermath."
Ms Jones added: "I am unrecognisable now. My whole outlook on life is different now, and for the first time ever I am proud of myself for doing things. That is all thanks to Shadows."
Jennifer Mackey, a director at Shadows, said people access the services through GP referrals and walk-ins.
"People have told us we have saved lives," she said.
"People tell us that we have brought their families back together."
Jill Paterson, director of primary, community and long-term care at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said the GP cluster invited different organisations to tender for services, including mental health support.
She said Shadows was awarded an initial 12-month contract that commenced in November 2020, which was later extended for a further two years, with an end date of September 2023.
"In preparation for this date, the cluster has held several discussions with the Shadows Depression Support Group and directed them to alternative sources of funding, which may provide an alternative source of funding beyond December 2023, and included an opportunity for third sector organisations to tender for the provision of Health Board wide community based mental health services," said Ms Paterson.
"Unfortunately we understand that the group did not take up this opportunity."
However, a spokesperson for Shadows said they did take up the opportunity but were told that they would not be eligible.
They added that the group was "actively pursuing all possible funding options".
Amman and Gwendraeth GP cluster has been asked to comment.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this story, BBC Action Line has links to organisations which can offer support and advice