Robert Williams: Mother's plea to find missing son 21 years on
- Published
The mother of a teenager who was last seen at a house party more than 20 years ago says she "needs to know what happened".
Robert Williams was 15 when he went missing from his home in Resolven, Neath, on 22 March 2002.
It is known that Robert went to a party in nearby Aberdulais the following day, but despite multiple police appeals he has never been found.
His mother Cheryl said she believed her son was "never coming home".
"I just want his body back so I can bury him. He deserves that," she said of Robert, who would have turned 37 this month.
"I don't want him out there on his own and we need closure as a family.
"Someone out there knows what happened to him.
"As a mother knowing my child is lying somewhere has destroyed me emotionally and physically. I need to know what happened to him."
Community holds 'key information'
Det Insp Dai Butt, of South Wales Police, said the force was "committed to finding out what happened to Robert".
He said he believed the community of Aberdulais held "key information" that could help them to understand what happened.
"If you were at the party or have any information regarding Robert's movements or disappearance, we would really like to speak to you," he said.
"It may seem challenging to recall details from 21 years ago, but no matter how small or insignificant you think the information you hold is, it could prove vital to our investigation and could help provide Robert's family with much needed closure. All this time without answers has been agony for them.
"It is not too late after all this time to come forward."