Llanelli: Protest against drug treatment centre near playground
- Published
Protesters claim an area which includes a playground could become dangerous for children if a drug addiction treatment centre is built.
Hywel Dda health board wants to build a "wellbeing centre" at North Dock in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire.
That will include moving Dyfed Drug and Alcohol Service there from the town's Vaughan Street.
More than 200 people have objected to the plan.
Resident Lesley Hill believed the centre "would bring the area down".
She said: "In town, people come to use the service, but they are hanging around in the area.
"I don't think it will be a safe area for children and families."
Councillor Sean Rees said there were health and safety concerns about the plans.
He claimed the proposed new site, which would be at the existing Dragon 24 centre, was "the worst location they could have come up with".
"We have a children's playground here and water-based activities taking place in the dock," he said.
"All of this has not been taken into consideration. We've offered alternative sites but they've been dismissed."
Mr Rees claimed no risk assessment had been undertaken and called on planners to go "back to the drawing board".
Mr Rees, fellow councillor Louvain Roberts and about 70 others held a protest outside the centre on Monday.
Ms Roberts worried "vulnerable" centre users might fall in the dock or the River Lliedi.
She said: "You've got water on both sides. It could be very dangerous.
"There's water in the river and the dock. They could fall in the water."
Local woman Janella Banks said she agreed, adding: "They have to be helped but don't put them in areas where they might end up in the dock drowning."
The council's planning report said the application was supported by police, that the service would be mostly appointment only and that there would be CCTV around the building.
The service will offer counselling, care planning, cognitive behavioural therapy, crisis intervention, care planning and "hard reduction advice", according to the report.
It dismissed "unfounded" worries about the dock and the river and said there was no statutory requirement to risk assess the application.
The proposed development is recommended for approval.
Dyfed Alcohol and Drug Service (DDAS) and Hywel Dda health board have been approached for comment.