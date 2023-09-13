Caernarfon: Mum of crash victim, 19, still waiting for answers
The mother of a 19-year-old who died after being hit by a car in June has said she is still waiting for answers three months on.
Joshua Lloyd Roberts was killed while walking home from work in Caeathro, Gwynedd, on 2 June on the A4085.
His mum said she and her family were "frustrated and upset" by the lack of information police had given.
North Wales Police said it was keeping the family up to date as it continued to investigate.
Melanie Tookey, Joshua's mum, said she and her family were stuck in "limbo".
"We've got no closure. Because we don't know what's happened, we've got no idea and perhaps we never will know," she said.
"But having no idea what happened is interfering with our grief as a family."
A coroner said Joshua died of severe head injuries following the crash, but the inquest into his death has been adjourned while the police investigation continues.
"The police assure us they're doing what they can and we have to put our faith in them. But, it is almost 16 weeks and we're none the wiser," Ms Tookey said.
"I was hoping I'd have closure before I'd have to bury my son and I didn't, and then I was hoping I'd have closure before his birthday last month and I didn't.
"So we're just waiting like everybody else. We don't know anything more than anybody else does and it is frustrating, very frustrating and incredibly upsetting," she said.
"We're just living in hope at the moment. Until we have answers we just won't be able to truly move forward and I think that has the effect of feeling anxiety as a family. It's the constant just wondering," she added.
Mr Roberts would have been preparing to go back to Cardiff Metropolitan University to complete his final year of study.
That has made this period even more difficult, said his mum.
But Ms Tookey said it also reminded her of everything her son achieved.
"The university have actually awarded him his degree based on his performance so far. They've invited us to collect the degree next year when he should have actually been graduating."
"I'm immensely proud of Josh. In the short 19 years that he had, he did achieve so much and I'm glad I often told him that I was proud of him.
"Our lives won't ever be the same again and we're devastated. But we do talk about him in a positive light all the time. It helps us, remembering the good things."
According to Alun Hughes, a former North Wales police officer, it is not uncommon for investigations to take some time to complete.
He said: "It's natural that the families of people feel frustrated and impatience after difficult events like losing a loved one.
"But it's worth pointing out that the reason why cases like this can take such a long time to complete is that there is potentially a mountain's-worth of facts and evidence that needs collecting and examining."
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has been released on bail.
In a statement North Wales Police said: "We continue to investigate the tragic death of Joshua Roberts and the family are being kept up to date by family liaison officers."