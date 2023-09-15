Down's syndrome: Model 'changing the face of fashion'
- Published
A model with Down's syndrome who will walk in London's Fashion Week says she wants to "change the face of fashion".
Beth Matthews, 23, from Swansea, is one of very few with the condition to walk in an international fashion event.
Since signing in 2022, she has posed for publications such as Cosmopolitan and was invited to walk the carpet of Venice Film Festival.
Her mum, Fiona, said Beth's growing confidence has helped her find her identity.
She added the representation would change perspectives of Down's syndrome, showing "that somebody like Beth has an amazing life".
Beth will walk for Swansea-based Goose Island on Friday, as part of their LFW show, and was also invited as a VIP front row guest for another.
LFW and its counterparts in Paris, New York and Milan are some of the most significant fashion events of the year, where designers showcase new styles.
However, the models used have often been criticised for their unrealistic beauty standards.
Beth said: "I am very excited about walking the catwalk... I am hoping they let me keep the dress."
Beth was inspired to become a model after seeing the work of Ellie Goldstein, who also has Down's syndrome and has represented Gucci.
Since she has modelled all over Europe including features in Vouge Italia and an Amazon advert.
She said she had since become more confident speaking at events.
About 47,000 people in the UK have Down's syndrome, which is caused by an extra chromosome.
Fiona said Beth was "quite shy" but comes alive during photoshoots.
But she added Beth is "not a diva yet", saying it is all about the fun and "life hasn't completely changed, just got a bit more exciting".
Beth said she was "really excited" to walk fashion week, adding her 18 months of modelling had made her feel "a lot more confident".
"My highlight so far is the trip to Venice," she said.
"I loved doing the photo shoots, having my hair and makeup done and appearing on the red carpet. It was amazing.
"The biggest change since signing is that I just feel more special. I love styling my own clothes and feel a lot more confident."
But it is not just the modelling Beth loves. Her old college, charitable organisations and people on social media have all said she has "inspired others" by following her dreams.
Beth's mum Fiona said Beth will keep modelling until it stops being fun.
She said: "Everyone takes to mickey out of me, calls me her 'momager' but what we do is we we're trying to use what Beth does to help other parents.
"Maybe those who've got young children can be a bit more positive about the future and it can change people's perspectives of Down's syndrome, showing that somebody like Beth has an amazing life.
"Her life isn't any different to most people and it's trying to get that message across."
She said Beth gets mostly positive feedback, with any trolls "shut down" by other people in the comments.
But said despite Beth working just as hard as other models and being paid the same, she still gets a lot of "aws" and "bless her" comments.
"I think you can say the landscape is changing," she said.
"We were given such a negative start with the medical professionals being very negative about what sort of life we were all going to have, and I think it's really important they stop [giving] that message."
She said she knew she and Beth were not going to change the industry overnight, but wanted to move it "just an inch" to provide more space for others.
"Everyone's got the same rights to live their best life. Nobody deserves it more or deserves it less."
For Fiona, seeing Beth thriving and inspiring others is the best bit.
"Beth often says to me 'thank you, mum, for making me so beautiful and helping me run my Instagram'," she said.
"Seeing her make people believe that their children can do anything, it gives me goose bumps. "