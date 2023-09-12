Welcome to Wrexham: Season two filming was surreal, says fan
- Published
Filming for season two of the hit documentary series Welcome to Wrexham was "absolutely surreal", a fan says.
The show documents Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's co-ownership of League Two's Wrexham AFC.
The new season will follow the club's dramatic return to the football league after a 15-year absence.
Wrexham fan Chelsea Humphries, 23, was interviewed for the latest season and said she was now nervously waiting to see if she had made the final cut.
"They film absolutely everything, home games, away games, everything... it's absolutely surreal," she said.
"They also hand out little fan-cams for both home and away. I've had a fan-cam for a few of the away games so its just waiting to see if any of my snippets of the goals or the celebrations get in.
"I absolutely love watching football documentaries and so watching one of my town and my club is just unbelievable."
When is season two of Welcome to Wrexham?
Season two debuts in the UK, and everywhere else in the world, on 13 September on streaming service Disney+, one day after its release in the US.
Season one documented the club fall just short of promotion at the hands of Grimsby in the play-off semi finals.
But the following year, the club managed to deliver a Hollywood ending fitting for its star owners.
Ant-man star Paul Rudd joined Reynolds and McElhenney for the 3-1 victory against Boreham Wood that secured promotion.
After the match Reynolds told reporters: "People said at the beginning 'why Wrexham?', this is exactly why Wrexham, happening right now... I'm speechless."
Humphrey Ker, director of Wrexham and the man who convinced Rob McElhenney to take an interest in football, said he was looking forward to reliving some of the "best memories of his life" in the show.
He added that, despite being his employers, Rob and Ryan were a much less important part of the show compared to the people and community of Wrexham.
"All over the UK there are towns like Wrexham which have had industry taken away, which have struggled with the pace of modernisation in the UK and have not had much support from outside," said Humphrey.
"For those communities football clubs are a huge unifying factor, so if you can improve the fortunes of the football club you can improve the fortunes of the town and that's what we're seeing in bucket loads now."
Mr Ker said the club had a rude awakening in the first game of this season, after losing 3-5 at home.
"That was not in anyone's bingo cards I don't think," he said.
"We're very ambitious and with Rob and Ryan, they are used to excelling in everything they do, so their natural inclination is always to be like 'let's go win the Champions League'," he added.
"For a long time in this process I would always be the very English one saying 'let's just not get relegated this year, that will be enough'.
"But the more time I spend around them the more I'm like, 'well maybe we could get to the Premier League'."