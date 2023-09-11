Flu: Parents urged to get vaccine for young children
Parents are being urged to vaccinate young children against flu this autumn.
Last year, almost 800 children in Wales were admitted to hospital because of the virus.
Public Health Wales (PHW) said there was concern that young children were more vulnerable as they did not mix with others during the Covid pandemic.
All school-aged children will be offered the flu vaccine and others who are eligible will also be contacted by NHS Wales, including over-65s.
PHW launched the flu vaccination plan in anticipation of extra pressure the NHS faces during winter, when viruses spread more easily.
Last year, 58% of two to 15-year-olds were vaccinated for flu, nearly 271,000, which was down on 62% in 2021.
Dulcie Thomas, 39, from Cardiff, plans to get her three children Primrose, eight, Nell, six, and Essie, two, vaccinated as soon as she can.
"As a mother it's all I've got, there's nothing else I can do to support them," she said.
"When it comes to viral illnesses, if there's something that's going to help me prevent that or even slow down any symptoms I'm going to do it, no questions asked.
"They've spent all the summer away from their friends, they return to school [and] it's almost like a little petri dish of viruses."
She said her experience as a paediatric nurse meant she had seen children seriously ill with flu.
Flu can not be treated with antibiotics as it is a viral, rather than a bacterial, infection.
"We saw some children that weren't able to get better, who didn't have the reserve to fight whatever flu virus they were dealing with at the time," she said.
"It's a really scary place for parents and for staff as well."
She encouraged anyone with doubts about vaccines to "do your own research, try not to listen to scare stories" and speak to a medical professional if they had any anxieties about side effects.
There are currently no cases of the latest Covid-19 sub-variant BA.2.86 in Wales.
It was first detected in the UK on 18 August, and NHS England sped up their vaccination roll out to combat it.
In the last winter flu season, flu cases peaked in the week leading up to Christmas. This was higher than the previous two winter seasons, which were affected by Covid.
It was lower than five years before (2017-18) and the seasonal peak came in January.
GPs and health boards will contact those who are eligible with details of when and where they can be vaccinated.
Who is eligible for free flu vaccines?
- Children aged two or three
- School-aged children (up to 16)
- Clinically vulnerable people
- People aged 65 years and older
- Pregnant women
- People with learning disabilities
- Carers, nursing home staff, frontline NHS staff and healthcare workers (including students)
- Prisoners in Wales
- Homeless people
Health Minister Eluned Morgan said vaccination was "the most important preventative action NHS Wales can offer"
She added: "I urge people to come forward for both these vaccines when offered, particularly in the light of the new variant of Omicron (BA.2.86), so we can continue protecting our loved ones and keep Wales safe this winter."