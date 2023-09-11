Boy accidentally hanged himself on rope swing, inquest hears
A 10-year-old boy accidentally hanged himself on a rope while playing with friends, an inquest has heard.
Lewi Sullivan from Rassau near Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent, was with friends on 1 September when he found a rope around a tree and said he would hang himself in a "playful manner".
The rope was placed around his neck and the boy accidentally fell.
A passer-by cut him down, but he died at the University Hospital of Wales three days later.
The cause of death was hypoxic ischemic brain injury and hypoxia hanging, the inquest heard.
The inquest was adjourned until 14 May, 2024.