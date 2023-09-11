American Bully XL: Mum of boy killed by dog urges action
The mother of a 10-year-old boy who was killed by an American Bully XL dog has asked why the UK government has not acted to ban the breed sooner.
Jack Lis was mauled to death at a house in Caerphilly in 2021.
The Home Secretary said she was looking at banning the breed after a video was shared online of an American Bully XL attacking a child on Saturday.
Responding to the news, Jack's mother said: "Where were you when other innocent people were killed?"
The Home Office said a change of policy was the responsibility of the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra).
A Defra spokesperson said it takes all dog attacks "very seriously".
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she was seeking "urgent advice" on banning the "lethal" American Bully XL breed after the video emerged, which showed an 11-year-old girl and two men being attacked in Birmingham.
Ms Braverman described the attack as "appalling" and said the breed was a particular danger to children.
Responding to Ms Braverman on X, formerly Twitter, Jack's mother Emma Whitfield said: "It's crazy how this video has gone viral and now politicians are coming out of the woodwork saying how bad it is.
"Where were you when other innocent people were killed? Where were you when I was at Parliament asking for change? Nowhere."
Brandon Hayden, from Penyrheol, Caerphilly, and Amy Salter, of Trethomas, Caerphilly, were both jailed for being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog after Jack's death.
Beast, the dog that killed Jack, was shot and killed by armed police, who later confirmed that the American Bully XL was not a banned breed in the UK.
However, advice on banning the breed was commissioned last week, a UK government adviser said.
What is an American Bully XL?
The American Bully XL is the largest variation of the American Bully breed, a type of bulldog developed by breeding several dogs including the American Pit Bull Terrier, American Bulldog and English Bulldog.
It is not on the list of banned dogs in the UK and is not recognised as a specific breed by the UK Kennel Club, which is the UK's largest organisation concerned with dog health, welfare and training.
The breed was first recognised by the American Bully Kennel Club in 2004 and by the European Bully Kennel Club in 2008.
Which dogs are banned in the UK?
The Dangerous Dogs Act was introduced in 1991, which banned the owning, selling, breeding and abandoning of four breeds of dog.
These are the Pit Bull Terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Brasileiro.
No new dogs have been added to the list since 1991.
If you own a banned dog in the UK then the police can take it off you, even if it is well behaved and no-one has complained.
Adding dogs to the banned list is the responsibility of the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra).
A Defra spokesman said: "We take dog attacks and anti-social behaviour very seriously and are making sure the full force of the law is being applied."
The spokesperson added that serious offences under the Dangerous Dogs Act are punishable by up to 14 years in prison.