Tour of Britain diverted after unrelated crash at Treorchy
- Published
The last stage of the Tour of Britain has been diverted after an unrelated road crash left one person hurt.
The riders are racing from Margam Park to Caerphilly but organisers paused the stage after hearing of the collision on the route ahead in Treorchy.
It means a section of the eighth stage of the race over the Bwlch mountain won't go ahead.
Two stages of the race have been held in Wales, with stage two taking place in Wrexham.
Team Jumbo-Visma's Wout van Aert had a three-second overall lead prior to Sunday's start.
A number of people have been lining the route, which finishes at Castle Street, Caerphilly.
"We thank everybody involved for their patience and understanding," said organisers in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said one person had been taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales following a collision at 11:20 BST