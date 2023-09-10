Llanelli: Two men held on suspicion of murder at Maestir
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died.
A specialist police unit is at the scene at Maestir, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, following an incident in the early hours.
"Members of the community will continue to see an increased police presence in the local area," said Dyfed-Powys Police.
The force is appealing for any information from the public.
